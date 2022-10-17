Left Menu

Voting for Cong presidential election underway in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 12:15 IST
Voting for Cong presidential election underway in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Voting for the All India Congress Committee president election was underway at the party headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.

''Voting at the UP Congress Committee began at 10 am. Till now, around 300 party delegates have cast their votes,'' UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI.

Around 1,250 party delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Another party spokesperson Vikas Srivastava said the voting will continue till 4 pm.

He said six polling booths have been set up where the delegates will cast their votes.

The PCC members will put a tick in front of the candidate of their choice, he said.

Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge for the polls to the party's highest post, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years.

There are 9,300 delegates, including 1,250 from Uttar Pradesh, who are eligible to vote in the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022