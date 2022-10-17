Voting for Cong presidential election underway in UP

Voting for the All India Congress Committee president election was underway at the party headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.

''Voting at the UP Congress Committee began at 10 am. Till now, around 300 party delegates have cast their votes,'' UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI.

Around 1,250 party delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Another party spokesperson Vikas Srivastava said the voting will continue till 4 pm.

He said six polling booths have been set up where the delegates will cast their votes.

The PCC members will put a tick in front of the candidate of their choice, he said.

Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge for the polls to the party's highest post, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years.

There are 9,300 delegates, including 1,250 from Uttar Pradesh, who are eligible to vote in the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)