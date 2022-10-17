Left Menu

AAP leaders greet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 12:17 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: ANI
Several AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab cabinet ministers on Monday greeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his birthday.

Mann turned 49 on Monday.

Greeting Mann on his birthday, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Birthday wishes to my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji. May God give you a healthy and long life and more strength to serve people of Punjab.'' Punjab cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer tweeted, ''Birthday wishes to the beloved leader of Punjabis @BhagwantMann.'' AAP minister Baljit Kaur, wishing Mann on his birthday, said thanks to his honest visionary thinking, Punjab is moving ahead on the way to becoming a vibrant state again.

Punjab cabinet minister and AAP leader Aman Arora along with other party members shared their photos with Mann on their Twitter handles to extend greetings to the chief minister.

