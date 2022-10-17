Polling underway in Hyderabad for AICC presidential election

Polling was underway in Telangana for the AICC presidential election at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters here, on Monday.

Senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir cast the first vote, followed by former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah and K Jana Reddy, both former ministers, party sources said.

The voting process began at 10 AM and it would continue till 4 PM.

There are 238 voters from the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan is the Pradesh Returning Officer and Raj Baghel is his deputy for the election in the state, the sources said.

Both AICC presidential candidates – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor – had campaigned in the Telangana capital.

While Kharge addressed the PCC delegates here on October 8, Tharoor was in the city on October 3.

Shabbir Ali and former MP Mallu Ravi were the election agents for Mallikarjun Kharge, while Kummari Srikanth and Santosh Kumar Rudra from the All India Professional Congress functioned as the election agents for Shashi Tharoor.

