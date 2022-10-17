Left Menu

Brisk polling in AICC presidential election in Puducherry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 12:50 IST
Brisk polling in AICC presidential election in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

Brisk polling was witnessed at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Monday in the AICC presidential election.

PCC delegates including former chief minister V Narayanasamy, Congress Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, PCC president A V Subramanian, former Ministers M Kandasamy, R Kamalakannan, M O H F Shah Jahan and Congress MLA M Vaithianathan were among those who voted.

Puducherry has 29 delegates attached to the electoral college to vote in the poll. Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge in the polls to the party's highest post, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years.

Results of Monday's elections will be declared on October 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022