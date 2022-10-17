Brisk polling in AICC presidential election in Puducherry

Brisk polling was witnessed at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Monday in the AICC presidential election.

PCC delegates including former chief minister V Narayanasamy, Congress Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, PCC president A V Subramanian, former Ministers M Kandasamy, R Kamalakannan, M O H F Shah Jahan and Congress MLA M Vaithianathan were among those who voted.

Puducherry has 29 delegates attached to the electoral college to vote in the poll. Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge in the polls to the party's highest post, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years.

Results of Monday's elections will be declared on October 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)