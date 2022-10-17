Individual ministers' statements against Governor's office will invite action: Arif Mohammed Khan

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the ruling LDF in Kerala and the Raj Bhavan over various issues, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday issued a stern warning that statements by any Left minister that lower dignity of his office would invite action including ''withdrawal of pleasure.'' Khan and the ruling Left front have been at loggerheads for some time over the signing of certain controversial legislations, like the Lok Ayukta and University Laws Amendment Bills, passed by the Kerala Assembly and appointments to the universities in the state.

Several Left ministers have been saying that the Governor is bound to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and cannot hold on to the bills indefinitely without signing or sending them back.

Some Left leaders and ministers had alleged that Khan was creating a constitutional crisis in the state at the behest of the BJP and RSS and was trying to implement the policies of the latter in Kerala.

In the wake of all these harsh criticism against him, the Governor, on Twitter, said that while the chief minister and council of ministers have every right to advise him, statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the Governor's office can invite action.

''Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: ''The CM and Council of Ministers have every right to advise Governor.But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure'': PRO, KeralaRajBhavan,'' his office tweeted. This is the second unexpected move by Khan in the last few days.

A few days ago, as Chancellor of Universities in the state, he had issued an order for removal of the 15 members of the Senate of the Kerala University.

Khan had taken the action after his repeated directions to hold a senate meeting and provide a nominee of the senate for the selection committee went unheeded, sources in the Raj Bhavan had said. The selection committee was to appoint a Vice-Chancellor, the sources had said.

