Left Menu

J-K: Voting on for Cong presidential election

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:20 IST
J-K: Voting on for Cong presidential election
  • Country:
  • India

Voting for the Congress presidential election was underway here on Monday.

As many as 340 delegates are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Several Congress delegates, including JKPCC president Vikar Rasool, Karan Singh, and former JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir, cast their votes here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasool said two polling stations have been set up, one each in Srinagar and Jammu, where delegates will cast their votes.

He said the party's internal election was the ''beauty of democracy''.

''Such a process has not been seen in any party till date,'' he added.

Earlier, in the elections, the president was elected directly by passing a resolution and this time as well, a proposal was passed to elect party leader Rahul Gandhi as the president, but he refused to take the top post, Rasool said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022