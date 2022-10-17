J-K: Voting on for Cong presidential election

Voting for the Congress presidential election was underway here on Monday.

As many as 340 delegates are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Several Congress delegates, including JKPCC president Vikar Rasool, Karan Singh, and former JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir, cast their votes here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasool said two polling stations have been set up, one each in Srinagar and Jammu, where delegates will cast their votes.

He said the party's internal election was the ''beauty of democracy''.

''Such a process has not been seen in any party till date,'' he added.

Earlier, in the elections, the president was elected directly by passing a resolution and this time as well, a proposal was passed to elect party leader Rahul Gandhi as the president, but he refused to take the top post, Rasool said.

