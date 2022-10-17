Cong presidential poll: MP Manish Tewari, Haryana Cong leader Hooda cast vote

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda cast their votes for the Congress presidential poll at their respective party offices on Monday. Anandpur Sahib MP Tewari cast his vote at the Punjab Congress Bhawan while Hooda at the Haryana Congress Bhawan here. After casting vote, Tewari shared his picture of voting on his Twitter handle. “Casting the first vote at the @INCPunjab office in the Congress Presidential sweeps,” said Tewari in his tweet. Voting for the Congress presidential poll began at 10 AM and will continue till 4 pm. There are 234 delegates of the Punjab Congress and 195 delegates of the Haryana Congress who will be casting their votes. Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the post of AICC chief.PTI CHS SUN VSD DV DV

