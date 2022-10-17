Left Menu

Ukraine shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks - air force

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:47 IST
Ukraine shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks - air force
Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday.

"That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he told a news briefing, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.

