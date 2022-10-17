Left Menu

Kharge wishes Tharoor, says both contesting to strengthen Cong

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:09 IST
Kharge wishes Tharoor, says both contesting to strengthen Cong
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor contesting for party president post Image Credit: ANI
Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a candidate for the Congress' Presidential polls, for which voting is underway on Monday, greeted his opponent Shashi Tharoor with ''best wishes'', and said both of them were contesting to strengthen the party and to build a better nation.

He even spoke to the Thiruvananthapuram MP earlier in the day.

''My best wishes to @ShashiTharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen @INCIndia to build a stronger & better nation for the future generations,'' Kharge tweeted.

A Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, the 80-year old cast his vote for the party's presidential post at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here, earlier today.

Results of the election will be declared on October 19.

