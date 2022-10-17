Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot to address public meetings in poll-bound Gujarat

Gehlot is scheduled to address a public meeting at Radhanpur in Patan district on Monday. Later, he will address public meetings and hold roadshows in Banaskantha district.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:13 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a two-day tour to poll-bound Gujarat where he will address public meetings, official sources said on Monday.

Gehlot is scheduled to address a public meeting at Radhanpur in Patan district on Monday. He will hold a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Later, he will address public meetings and hold roadshows in Banaskantha district. Gehlot will leave for Delhi in the evening via Udaipur, the sources said.

