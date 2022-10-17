Rajasthan CM Gehlot to address public meetings in poll-bound Gujarat
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a two-day tour to poll-bound Gujarat where he will address public meetings, official sources said on Monday.Gehlot is scheduled to address a public meeting at Radhanpur in Patan district on Monday. Later, he will address public meetings and hold roadshows in Banaskantha district.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a two-day tour to poll-bound Gujarat where he will address public meetings, official sources said on Monday.
Gehlot is scheduled to address a public meeting at Radhanpur in Patan district on Monday. He will hold a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Later, he will address public meetings and hold roadshows in Banaskantha district. Gehlot will leave for Delhi in the evening via Udaipur, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Ashok Gehlot
- Radhanpur
- Delhi
- Udaipur
- Ahmedabad
- Banaskantha
- Patan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Sunder Nagri
Delhi Police holds mock drills to raise its response level amid festive season
Delhi govt to connect all unauthorised colonies with sewer system
Delhi: Writers, scholars honoured with 'Tahzeeb-e-Urdu' award for service to language
We appreciate that India has stood up for justice, peace and stability in Taiwan Strait: Taipei's representative to New Delhi.