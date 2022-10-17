Left Menu

Congress presidential polls: 250 delegates cast vote in Gujarat till 1.30 pm

Around 250 Congress delegates out of the total 407 in Gujarat have so far voted for the polls underway on Monday to elect the next All India Congress Committee AICC president, a party spokesperson said.Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Shashi Tharoor are in the race for the top party post.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:25 IST
Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Shashi Tharoor are in the race for the top party post. Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and former state chief Amit Chavda were among those who exercised their franchise at the state party headquarters in Paldi area of the city.

There was a queue of voters in the morning. Around 250 delegates, including senior state Congress leaders, cast their votes till 1.30 pm, party spokesperson Alok Sharma said. Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and at the party's polling booths in state offices across the country.

Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. Both the candidates had visited Ahmedabad recently to garner support for the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

