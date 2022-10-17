Left Menu

UK finance minister Hunt to make statement at 1000 GMT - source

Updated: 17-10-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:40 IST
UK finance minister Hunt to make statement at 1000 GMT - source
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Wikipedia
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will make a statement at 1000 GMT, a source in Prime Minister Liz Truss's office said on Monday.

The Treasury earlier said Hunt would announce tax and spending measures.

