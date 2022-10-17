UK finance minister Hunt to make statement at 1000 GMT - source
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will make a statement at 1000 GMT, a source in Prime Minister Liz Truss's office said on Monday.
The Treasury earlier said Hunt would announce tax and spending measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liz Truss
- Treasury
- Hunt
- Jeremy Hunt
- British
