Swedish parliament confirms Moderate Party leader as new prime minister
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:36 IST
Sweden's parliament confirmed Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister on Monday as head of a three-party minority coalition.
The new government, which includes the Christian Democrats and Liberals, has agreed policy with the anti-immigration, populist Sweden Democrats, giving it a majority.
