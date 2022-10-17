Kerala governor's remarks anti-Constitutional, president should intervene: CPI(M)

President Droupadi Murmu should intervene to prevent Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from making ''anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic'' remarks, the CPI(M) said on Monday.

Amid an ongoing tussle between the ruling LDF in Kerala and the Raj Bhavan over various issues, including appointments to universities, Governor Khan issued a stern warning that statements by any Left minister that lower the dignity of his office would invite action, including ''withdrawal of pleasure''.

According to legal and Constitutional expert PDT Achari, withdrawal of pleasure means sacking of a minister or a chief minister by a governor. But the constitutional power has its limitations as a minister can be sacked only on the advise of a chief minister, and a governor can only use the power on the advise of the chief minister, he said. On Khan's remarks, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, ''This amounts to saying that the governor can dismiss a minister by withdrawing his pleasure.'' By making such a statement, Khan has only ''exposed his political bias and hostility'' towards the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, it said.

Such dictatorial powers are not vested with the governor by the Constitution, the Left party said in a statement.

''The President of India should intervene to prevent the Kerala governor from making such anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic statements,'' it said.

The CPI(M) alleged that Khan has been acting in a manner that does not behove the Constitutional post that he holds.

Khan and the ruling Left front in Kerala have been at loggerheads for some time over the signing of certain controversial legislations such as the Lok Ayukta and University Laws Amendment Bills passed by the state assembly, and appointments to universities in the state.

