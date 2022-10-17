Chhattisgarh CM, state Cong chief among 300 delegates cast vote for AICC presidential polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Congress head Mohan Markam were among 300 delegates of the party who cast votes on Monday to elect the next president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Of the total 311 eligible delegates of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC), five remained absent. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the post of the AICC chief.

Voting began at 10 AM at the state Congress office 'Rajiv Bhawan' in Raipur and concluded at 4 pm, said state Congress unit's communication wing head, Sushil Anand Shukla.

Of the total 311 eligible CPCC delegates, 299 exercised their franchise. Congress' returning officer for Chhattisgarh, Umar Hussain Dalwai, also voted here, he added. Another party leader said of the 12 remaining delegates from Chhattisgarh (out of the 311), six cast their votes in other states while five others remained absent. A delegate had died ahead of the AICC chief election.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Baghel pointed to the ''internal democracy'' in Congress ''unlike the BJP where only two persons elect the president of their party''. The CM didn't take any names. "When J P Nadda was re-elected as the BJP president, nobody knew about it (the election process). But in the Congress, a democratic process is being followed and an election is taking place for the post of the party chief,'' Baghel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)