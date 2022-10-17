US Domestic News Roundup: Biden calls testimony, video from Jan. 6 committee hearing 'devastating'; Kanye West to buy social media app Parler and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden calls testimony, video from Jan. 6 committee hearing 'devastating'

U.S. President Joe Biden described as "devastating" testimony and video from a Jan. 6 committee hearing two days ago, featuring congressional leaders in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials during the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Biden was speaking to reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he campaigned for Tina Kotek, who is running for governor of the state.

Kanye West to buy social media app Parler

American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has proposed to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among U.S. conservatives, parent Parlement Technologies said on Monday. Nashville-based Parler, which has raised about $56 million till date, said it expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. It did not give a deal value.

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate

Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker sparred over a range of issues from abortion and policing to personal integrity on Friday, as a key Georgia contest that could help determine control of the Senate came to a head in a contentious televised debate. Walker, a one-time football star and political novice backed by former President Donald Trump, sought to brand the incumbent as a rubber stamp for Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda, which Republicans have painted as responsible for inflation, crime and other social ills.

More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality.

Lower-cost U.S. hearing aids go on sale Monday

Major U.S. retailers will begin selling lower-cost hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam under final Biden administration rules that take effect Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist and potentially saving individuals thousands of dollars.

Police arrest suspect in California serial killings

Police in Stockton, California said on Saturday they have arrested a man suspected of killing six people in a string of murders that have rocked the area in Northern California. Thanks to tips and investigative work, authorities were able to watch a man and stop him while he was driving in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.

Biden to campaign for DeSantis rival Crist in November Florida trip

U.S. President Joe Biden will take on a potential 2024 presidential rival, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, in a November campaign event for the Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist. The White House said on Sunday that Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Nov. 1 to attend a reception for Crist, a former governor and member of Congress who is trailing in polls behind the popular Republican incumbent.

Former WSJ reporter says law firm used Indian hackers to sabotage his career

A former Wall Street Journal reporter is accusing a major U.S. law firm of having used mercenary hackers to oust him from his job and ruin his reputation. In a lawsuit filed late Friday, Jay Solomon, the Journal's former chief foreign correspondent, said Philadelphia-based Dechert LLP worked with hackers from India to steal emails between him and one of his key sources, Iranian American aviation executive Farhad Azima.

U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs

The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to dismiss the case against Jason McGuire, who was a former executive vice president of sales at Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager.

New York City police search for suspect who shoved man onto subway tracks

New York City police on Sunday asked the public to help identify a suspect who shoved a subway rider in front of an oncoming train this weekend, the latest attack in the largest U.S. transit system. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was helped back to the platform by witnesses at the scene but sustained injuries to his legs. Local media reported that he was treated at a nearby hospital.

