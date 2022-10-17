Left Menu

Nationwide Cong prez poll mood favours Kharge: former TNCC chief

The nationwide mood in the election to the post of Congress president favours senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and he is the favourite of party voters, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee TNCC president Su Thirunavukarasar said here on Monday.The election was held in a transparent manner across the country and Kharge appeared to be the apparent choice of party delegates everywhere, Thirunavukarasar, Lok Sabha MP from Tiruchirappalli, said. People may choose anybody they liked, but Kharge has been the favourite, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 18:51 IST
The nationwide mood in the election to the post of Congress president favours senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and he is the favourite of party voters, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Su Thirunavukarasar said here on Monday.

The election was held in a transparent manner across the country and Kharge appeared to be the apparent choice of party delegates everywhere, Thirunavukarasar, Lok Sabha MP from Tiruchirappalli, said. Earlier in the day, he cast his vote at State party headquarters, 'Sathyamurthy Bhavan'. ''The voting mood shows Mallikarjun Kharge is the favourite of party electors,'' he told reporters.

Asked whether he voted for Kharge, he said, 'I have already expressed my view.'' He indicated that he has voted for Kharge.

On the candidature of Tharoor, he said both the leaders belong to one party and there was nothing wrong if people had voted for Tharoor. People may choose anybody they liked, but Kharge has been the favourite, he said.

