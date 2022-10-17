Left Menu

Opposition out of race, Modi will become PM again in 2024 polls: Union Minister Patel

There is no vacancy for the post of prime minister as opposition is out of the race and Narendra Modi will become PM again in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said here on Monday.Her party Apna Dal-Sonelal has contested four elections with the BJP and got good results.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:47 IST
Opposition out of race, Modi will become PM again in 2024 polls: Union Minister Patel
  • Country:
  • India

There is ''no vacancy'' for the post of prime minister as opposition is ''out of the race'' and Narendra Modi will become PM again in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said here on Monday.

''Her party (Apna Dal-Sonelal) has contested four elections with the BJP and got good results. 2024 elections are near and the opposition is out of the race and we are going to form a government again at the Centre,'' Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said while replying to a question here. ''There is no vacancy for the post of PM. This post is for Narendra Modi,'' she stressed.

The minister said for ensuring justice to backward community, a separate ministry should be constituted as there was burden on courts and shortage of judges.

''For judicial service, a separate examination commission should be constituted,'' the minister said.

She said, ''In every district, export promotion committees are being constituted,'' and hence all districts across the country will now be able to become export hubs and products made under the 'one district and one product' scheme could be sent to markets all over the world.

For Nagar Nigam polls, scheduled later this year in the state, Patel said her party is making preparations at its level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022