BJP taking 'detrimental' steps to 'benefit' its corporate friends: Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:56 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday accused the BJP of taking “detrimental” steps to benefit its corporate friends at the cost of the local economy and traders in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Anti Jammu policies which started with ending Darbar move have been followed with another blow to business community in Jammu. Such detrimental steps are taken to benefit BJPs corporate friends at the cost of the local economy & traders,’ Mufti said in a tweet.

She was reacting to the remarks of traders in Jammu who allege that the opening of Reliance stores will prove fatal for the local businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

