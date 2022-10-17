UK PM Truss unable to appear in parliament on Kwarteng sacking - minister

(Adds details) LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) -

Prime Minister Liz Truss did not appear in parliament on Monday to answer a question about why the former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked last week, drawing accusations from the opposition Labour Party she was "scared of her own shadow". Labour had asked Truss to make a statement "on the replacement of the Chancellor of the Exchequer during the current economic situation", but the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt answered for the government instead.

"The PM is detained on urgent business," Mordaunt said, drawing laughter from opposition party lawmakers. The government on Monday scrapped Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy subsidy on Monday, launching one of the biggest U-turns in British fiscal policy to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.

"It is time for leaders to lead, but where is the Prime Minister?" the Labour leader Keir Starmer said to cheers in parliament from his lawmakers. "I guess under this Tory government everybody gets to be prime minister for 15 minutes." Mourdant responded by paying tribute to Truss for changing course.

"The decision taken by our prime minister would have been a very tough one, politically and personally," she said. "Yet she has taken it, and she has done so because it is manifestly in the national interest." Starmer accused the government of doing long term damage to the economy.

"Once you have crashed a car at 100 miles an hour you have damaged it for good and you are going to be paying much more on your insurance for years to come," he said. "And it is working people who will pay."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)