MP: 464 of 502 delegates vote in Congress presidential poll

A total of 464 of 502 delegates of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday cast their votes in the state in organisational polls to elect a new president who will lead the opposition party at the national level.

The contest to become the next president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) was between party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha member from Kerala Shashi Tharoor. The poll result will be announced on October 19.

As many as 26 delegates were absent during the voting, while 12 others had sought prior permission to cast their ballots in other states, AICC election officer for Madhya Pradesh RC Khuntia informed at a press conference.

Khuntia, a former MP from Odisha, said the delegates who sought permission to cast their votes in other states include Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, who is taking part in Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Others included Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Vivek Tankha and those appointed for the AICC president's election process in other states, he said.

Khuntia denied reports that there was no agent to represent Tharoor during the election process in the state.

Four agents each for Kharge and Tharoor were present throughout the election process, Khuntia said.

The Congress leader said the opposition should take lessons from the democratic process being followed in the party instead of making baseless allegations.

He informed that seven delegates from other states, who were engaged in the election process of Madhya Pradesh, also cast their votes in Bhopal.

Earlier in the day, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and his parliamentarian-son Nakul Nath cast their votes soon after polling began.

The voting took place between 10 am and 4 pm at the MPCC headquarters in Bhopal.

Besides Kamal Nath, who is the state Congress president, and his son, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Govind Singh also cast his ballot, a party leader said.

Electors were asked to put a tick mark against the name of their choice on the ballot paper after. Tharoor's team took up with the party's top poll body the issue of its earlier directive that voters write ''1'' to reflect their preference, citing it may lead to confusion, he said.

The delegates were directed to put a tick mark in the box in front of the candidate whom they wish to elect, said the party leader said, adding putting any other symbol or writing a number would invalidate the vote.

Election took place through a secret ballot and sealed boxes from all over the country will be transported to New Delhi where counting will take place on Wednesday.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates formed the electoral college to pick the next party president, who will replace outgoing chief Sonia Gandhi.

