Congress presidential polls: 277 delegates cast votes in Assam

As many as 277 Assam Pradesh Congress Committee delegates out of total 291 cast their votes on Monday to elect the next All India Congress Committee president. An Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) release said that voting was conducted smoothly at Rajiv Bhawan here.

Ballot boxes were sealed after polling and will be flown to New Delhi later in the day. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the top post in the party.

Both Kharge and Tharoor had recently visited Guwahati as part of their campaign trail.

Counting of votes for the polls will be undertaken on October 19.

