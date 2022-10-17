DDCD vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah gets show-cause notice for 'misusing public office'

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah was on Monday issued a show-cause notice on L-G V K Saxena's direction over charges of ''misusing public office'' by acting as the ''official spokesperson'' of the AAP, sources said.

The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. The notice, issued by the Planning Department of the Delhi government in the name of LG Saxena, gave seven days to Shah to respond.

Shah, however, said the Delhi LG has no jurisdiction over the office of the DDCD vice chairman, which is a minister-rank position appointed by the cabinet.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, termed the notice ''yet another attack on Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat''.

In his complaint, dated September 13, Parvesh Verma has alleged that ''while working as vice-chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), Jasmine Shah has acted as the official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures, and a few alleged instances of misuse of public office by Shah has been provided''. The inquiry into the matter was carried out by the planning department, which is the administrative department in charge of the DDCD, sources at Lt Governor's office said. The department after ''thoroughly analysing various video footage of Shah's presence in TV programmes, transcript of press conferences addressed by him and reports in newspapers, news portals etc'', prima facie found he was using his government office and other perks to ''further an extremely partisan political agenda, specifically contrary to the laid down norms for the conduct of a public servant'', a source said.

The notice served to Shah states that ''every public servant needs to observe the principle of neutrality and with his action. Shah has violated it while holding a public office''.

''The department found ample evidence that indicated that Shah not only accepted and performed the role of a spokesperson of the AAP but also referred to himself as 'we' while identifying himself as a part of the party and gave unqualified politically partisan statements amounting to misuse of public resources,'' sources said.

The report of the planning department was sent to the chief secretary, who referred it to the law department for its comments and vetting. The law department gave its opinion in this matter stating that Shah was a 'public servant' and not working on an 'honorary post'. ''It may be noted that the position of Vice Chairman, DDCD, used to be an 'honorary post' till 2015, where after the Kejriwal government through a cabinet decision restructured the DDC and categorically decided that it shall be entitled to pay, allowances and other facilities that include a house and office, amongst others, on par with ministers of GNCTD,'' sources said quoting the law department.

The law department also concluded that Jasmine Shah is under the service of the government and is entrusted with the performance of public duty and he is covered under the definition of a public servant under clause 12(A) of Section 21 of the IPC and Section 2(C)(i) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988’ they said. It has further said that in acting as spokesperson and promoting a particular political party, Shah had clearly ''breached'' the terms of reference of DDC.

The reports from the law and planning departments were sent to the LG who directed that Shah be served a show-cause notice before any action, sources added.

Reacting to the development, Shah said, ''I have seen the notice issued by the planning department of Delhi government, on behest of the LG and BJP MP Pravesh Verma... DDCD's terms of reference make it clear only the chief minister has powers to remove the vice-chairperson. In issuing this notice, the LG has exceeded his jurisdiction.'' The AAP alleged, ''The LG has no answers to rising crime and garbage mountains in Delhi, but issues a letter everyday targeting the work of the Delhi government.'' Shah is the man behind the Delhi government's ambitious electric vehicle policy and is the vice-chairman of the thinktank involved in drawing blueprints of various initiatives of the Delhi government, including its food truck policy, electronic city, and shopping festival, among others.

