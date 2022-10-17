Punjab Assembly record corrected, now 91 votes instead of 93 in favour of confidence motion

The Punjab Assembly has made a correction in its record pertaining to October 3 voting on confidence motion moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, following representation by SAD and BSP legislators.

With the correction in record, now 91 votes stand in favour of the confidence motion while two votes against it.

The state assembly had passed with voice vote the confidence motion, while the Congress and the BJP members abstained from the voting.

The Mann-led AAP government had won the vote of confidence with a thumping majority as 91 of the ruling party legislators (excluding Speaker) voted in support of the motion.

However, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had then claimed 93 votes in favour of the motion, which included votes of Shiromani Akali Dal legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Nachhatar Pal.

Later, both Ayali and Pal had written to the Speaker and claimed that they had voted against the motion but their votes were counted in favour of the state government. They had asked the Speaker that their votes be counted against the motion and also urged him to set the record right.

An official of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday said the Speaker ordered the correction in the record on the basis of the representation by Ayali and Pal.

He said correction in the record of Vidhan Sabha has been made.

The confidence motion was moved by CM Mann on September 27 after the ruling AAP accused the BJP of trying to topple the state government.

