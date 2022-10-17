UK's Hunt says tough decisions will be taken to restore confidence
Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday the government would take decisions of "eye-watering" difficulty to ensure trust and confidence are restored in the country's finances.
"We are a country that funds our promises and pays our debts and when that is questioned, as it has been, this government will take difficult decisions necessary to ensure there is trust and confidence in our national finances," Hunt told parliament.
"That means decisions of eye-watering difficulty, but I give the House (of Commons) and the public this assurance: Every single one of those decisions ... will be shaped through core compassionate Conservative values."
