UK finance minister Hunt sets up expert council to advise him
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he was forming an Economic Advisory Council to provide him with "independent expert advice" as he tries to lead the economy out of a crisis in confidence among investors.
Hunt said the council's members would be Rupert Harrison, who was a top aide to former finance minister George Osborne, Gertjan Vlieghe and Sushil Wadhwani, who both served on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, and Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit
Britain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure
Britain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure
Britain's Kwarteng doubles down on tax cuts, promises fiscal discipline
Britain's weakened Truss faces fight for credibility