SC status to converted community members will open 'floodgates' for religious conversions: VHP

Giving scheduled caste status to converted members of the community will open “floodgates” for religious conversions in the country, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Monday, days after the Centre appointed a commission to examine the issue.

The RSS affiliate claimed that demands for giving scheduled caste status to such persons have “once again” gained momentum, and announced that it will soon launch a nationwide campaign against any such move.

The VHP will also put forth its view before the commission appointed by the Union government to look into the issue, its joint general secretary Surendra Jain said at a press conference here.

The Centre on October 6 appointed a commission headed by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan to examine the matter of giving scheduled caste status to people who claim to “historically” have belonged to the community, but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders.

The three-member commission also includes retired IAS officer Ravinder Kumar Jain and member UGC Sushma Yadav, according to a gazette notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

“If reservation benefits are extended to converted members of the scheduled caste, it will open floodgates for (religious) conversions in the country. All jobs then will go to the scheduled caste members,” Jain told reporters, adding that the VHP is ''very much concerned because such things should not happen”.

The VHP will soon launch a nationwide public awareness campaign as demands for giving scheduled caste status to converted members of the community has once again gained momentum, he said.

“We will also submit our views before the commission appointed by the government,” he added.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 (amended from time to time) says that no person professing a religion other than Hinduism or Sikhism, or Buddhism can be deemed to be a member of a scheduled caste.

However, Muslim and Christian groups have often demanded similar status for Dalits who have converted to their religions. The BJP has been opposed to their demand.

