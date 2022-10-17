PM Modi only second leader after Mahatma Gandhi to know pulse of people: Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only the second leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understands the nation's pulse, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said as he released the Gujarati edition of the book ''Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'' here on Monday.

The function was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan along with ministers of the Gujarat government, senior officers, writers, poets, editors and representatives of the art and cultural field from the state.

“The governance and bold decisions taken by the Prime Minister have resulted in India getting a strong place on the high table at the world stage,” Singh said.

He said the PM has been working very hard not only to change the present but has focused his vision to shape the future course of the country.

“PM Modi is the only second leader after Mahatma Gandhi who has known the pulse of our nation as he communicates directly with the people of the country,” the defence minister said.

''Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery'' was launched on May 11. The book is a collection of 21 chapters written by various domain dignitaries from Home Minister Amit Shah to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Sudha Murty among others. The book is about 20 years of the political journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh said the book is a true account of the good governance led by PM Modi in his career of 20 years which includes 12 years as the Chief Minister and 8 years as the Prime Minister.

“The book also decodes the vision of the prime minister and helps in understanding the big dreams he sees for the betterment of our people. Modi has redesigned and redefined India's role against terrorism,” the senior BJP leader said.

Chief Minister Patel hailed the prime minister as a true leader. He said Gujarat has accomplished many developmental targets due to policies and initiatives led by Modi.

Union minister Murugan said the Gujarati edition of the book would help the people better understand the vision of the prime minister.

He also underlined several pro-people policies and decisions that have benefited the people of the country.

Brought out by the Bluecraft Digital Foundation in English, the Gujarati edition of the book has been published by Navbharat Publications.

