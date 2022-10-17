PM Modi only second leader after Mahatma Gandhi to know pulse of people: Rajnath Singh
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only the second leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understands the nation's pulse, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said as he released the Gujarati edition of the book ''Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'' here on Monday.
The function was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan along with ministers of the Gujarat government, senior officers, writers, poets, editors and representatives of the art and cultural field from the state.
“The governance and bold decisions taken by the Prime Minister have resulted in India getting a strong place on the high table at the world stage,” Singh said.
He said the PM has been working very hard not only to change the present but has focused his vision to shape the future course of the country.
“PM Modi is the only second leader after Mahatma Gandhi who has known the pulse of our nation as he communicates directly with the people of the country,” the defence minister said.
''Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery'' was launched on May 11. The book is a collection of 21 chapters written by various domain dignitaries from Home Minister Amit Shah to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Sudha Murty among others. The book is about 20 years of the political journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Singh said the book is a true account of the good governance led by PM Modi in his career of 20 years which includes 12 years as the Chief Minister and 8 years as the Prime Minister.
“The book also decodes the vision of the prime minister and helps in understanding the big dreams he sees for the betterment of our people. Modi has redesigned and redefined India's role against terrorism,” the senior BJP leader said.
Chief Minister Patel hailed the prime minister as a true leader. He said Gujarat has accomplished many developmental targets due to policies and initiatives led by Modi.
Union minister Murugan said the Gujarati edition of the book would help the people better understand the vision of the prime minister.
He also underlined several pro-people policies and decisions that have benefited the people of the country.
Brought out by the Bluecraft Digital Foundation in English, the Gujarati edition of the book has been published by Navbharat Publications.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Peace, Harmony and Humanity are core values; that's why our Hollywood film "I'm Gonna Tell God Everything" is free to watch, Producer Jay Patel
Ask Congressmen if they have visited Statue of Unity; have a big heart and visit Sardar Patel's memorial: PM Modi.
Urban Naxals tried to stall Sardar Patel's dream project of Narmada river dam; we spent 40-50 years in courts to realise his dream: PM Narendra Modi.
Pawan Khera reacts to attack on Congress tribal leader Anant Patel in Gujarat's Navsari
Sardar Patel resolved all issues of merger of erstwhile princely states, but Kashmir was handled by another person and remained unresolved: PM Modi.