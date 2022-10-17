Gujarat: 330 Congress delegates vote in party presidential polls

Around 330 Congress delegates out of the total 407 in Gujarat voted in election on Monday to choose a new national president, a party spokesperson said.

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge (80) and senior leader Shashi Tharoor (66) are in the race for the top party post and the poll result will be known on October 19.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and his predecessor Amit Chavda were among prominent delegates who cast their ballots at the GPCC headquarters in the Paldi area of the city.

“Around 330 delegates have voted out of the total 407. I don't have the exact figure. Apart from those present here (in Gujarat), some (delegates) voted in Delhi and some who are taking part in (Rahul Gandhi's) Bharat Jodo Yatra also voted (at other polling booths),” Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma said.

''All the prominent Congress leaders of the state, including GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, voted in the polls,” he said.

The voting to elect a new Congress president began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and at the party's polling booths in state offices across the country and concluded at 4 pm.

The election took place through a secret ballot and sealed boxes from all over the country will be transported to New Delhi where counting will take place on Wednesday. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates formed the electoral college to pick the next party president, who will replace outgoing chief Sonia Gandhi. Kharge, a Rajya Sabha MP hailing from Karnataka, is considered the favourite to win the race for his perceived proximity to the Gandhi family and backing by senior leaders even as Tharoor, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Kerala, has pitched himself as the candidate of change. Both the candidates had visited Ahmedabad to campaign.

