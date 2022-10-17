Left Menu

UK PM Truss met with chair of committee in charge of leadership contests - Guardian

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:11 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss met earlier on Monday with lawmaker Graham Brady, who heads up the committee in charge of running Conservative Party leadership contests, The Guardian reported, citing sources from Truss's office. "Truss was with Sir Graham Brady during Labour's urgent question in HoC (House of Commons) - as per No 10 sources," Guardian Political Editor Pippa Crerar said on Twitter.

"They tell me it was a pre-planned meeting - rather than crisis talks."

