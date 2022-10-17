Maha: VBA wins president, vice president posts in Akola ZP

Sangeeta Adhau and Sunil Fatkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) were on Monday elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the Akola Zilla Parishad, an official said.

He said 48 of the 53 ZP members voted, resulting in the VBA getting 25 votes and the Maha Vikas Aghadi 23, while five members of the Bharatiya Janata Party did not turn up for the elections.

