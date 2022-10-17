Left Menu

Maha: VBA wins president, vice president posts in Akola ZP

PTI | Akola | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:12 IST
Maha: VBA wins president, vice president posts in Akola ZP
  • Country:
  • India

Sangeeta Adhau and Sunil Fatkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) were on Monday elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the Akola Zilla Parishad, an official said.

He said 48 of the 53 ZP members voted, resulting in the VBA getting 25 votes and the Maha Vikas Aghadi 23, while five members of the Bharatiya Janata Party did not turn up for the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022