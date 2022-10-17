BJP changed entire Guj govt last year as it had done nothing for people, says Gehlot

The Bharatiya Janata Party had to change its entire government in Gujarat as it had done nothing for the people, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

He was speaking to reporters at the start of his two-day visit to Gujarat, where elections are likely to be held at the end of the year.

In September last year, then chief minister Vijay Rupani had resigned and the BJP chose not to repeat any minister when Bhupendra Patel took over.

''How many people died in the coronavirus pandemic in Gujarat? They (BJP) changed the entire government, including the chief minister and all ministers. Were they all useless? This means the BJP government has not done any work in the state,'' Gehlot said.

Requesting people to give his party a chance, Gehlot said the Congress, if voted to power, would extend all benefits that were being given to people by his government in Rajasthan.

''Progress will take place in Gujarat like it used to under Congress governments in the past,” Gehlot told reporters after addressing a rally in Radhanpur in Patan district.

He said the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre were not worried about price rise or other problems faced by the masses.

The Rajasthan CM is slated to meet party leaders in Gandhinagar on Tuesday to discuss the poll campaign in the state, where the BJP has ruled for the past 27 years.

