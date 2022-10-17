AAP hardcore corrupt party, Sisodia celebrating corruption: BJP

The AAP is a ''hardcore corrupt party'', the BJP said Monday and alleged that Manish Sisodia is ''celebrating his corrupt policies'' after the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister appeared before the CBI for questioning in the excise policy case.

Sisodia, who was questioned on Monday for over nine hours at the CBI headquarters in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case, claimed he was pressured to leave the Aam Aadmi Party and was offered the chief minister's post, a charge refuted by the probe agency.

Hitting out at Sisodia for his remarks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked has any corrupt person come out post-interrogation and accepted that he was corrupt. ''He (Sisodia) is celebrating his corruption.'' Patra said no one knows what questions were asked to Sisodia, ''but common sense dictates that he would have been asked about the excise policy.'' Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here earlier, Patra said the AAP was formed with a pledge to fight corruption but it turned out to be the ''biggest corrupt party''.

''AAP is the biggest gimmick party. It was formed to fight corruption and its leaders turned out to be diehard corrupt. It is a hardcore corrupt party,'' he alleged.

He also said Sisodia was raising slogans from a car while going to the CBI office as if the party ''had won the world cup on corruption''.

Ahead of his questioning by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, Sisodia claimed that the case against him was ''false'' and linked the development with the campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.

