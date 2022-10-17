Left Menu

AAP hardcore corrupt party, Sisodia celebrating corruption: BJP

He Sisodia is celebrating his corruption. Patra said no one knows what questions were asked to Sisodia, but common sense dictates that he would have been asked about the excise policy. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here earlier, Patra said the AAP was formed with a pledge to fight corruption but it turned out to be the biggest corrupt party.AAP is the biggest gimmick party. It was formed to fight corruption and its leaders turned out to be diehard corrupt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 23:06 IST
AAP hardcore corrupt party, Sisodia celebrating corruption: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP is a ''hardcore corrupt party'', the BJP said Monday and alleged that Manish Sisodia is ''celebrating his corrupt policies'' after the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister appeared before the CBI for questioning in the excise policy case.

Sisodia, who was questioned on Monday for over nine hours at the CBI headquarters in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case, claimed he was pressured to leave the Aam Aadmi Party and was offered the chief minister's post, a charge refuted by the probe agency.

Hitting out at Sisodia for his remarks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked has any corrupt person come out post-interrogation and accepted that he was corrupt. ''He (Sisodia) is celebrating his corruption.'' Patra said no one knows what questions were asked to Sisodia, ''but common sense dictates that he would have been asked about the excise policy.'' Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here earlier, Patra said the AAP was formed with a pledge to fight corruption but it turned out to be the ''biggest corrupt party''.

''AAP is the biggest gimmick party. It was formed to fight corruption and its leaders turned out to be diehard corrupt. It is a hardcore corrupt party,'' he alleged.

He also said Sisodia was raising slogans from a car while going to the CBI office as if the party ''had won the world cup on corruption''.

Ahead of his questioning by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, Sisodia claimed that the case against him was ''false'' and linked the development with the campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022