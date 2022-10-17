Left Menu

Congress presidential poll: 87 pc turnout in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 23:35 IST
Congress presidential poll: 87 pc turnout in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal recorded an 87 per cent turnout in the polling on Monday to elect the next All India Congress Committee president, a senior party leader said.

As many as 473 West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee delegates out of the total 543 cast their votes.

The party's state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also cast his vote as the process was conducted smoothly at Bidhan Bhawan here, he added.

Ballot boxes were sealed after the polling and flown to New Delhi.

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the top post in the party.

Counting of votes will be held on October 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022