Lula's lead over Bolsonaro falls marginally ahead of Brazil's runoff election -poll

Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva saw his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slightly drop ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a survey by pollster IPEC published on Monday.

Lula's voter support reached 50% against 43% for Bolsonaro, compared with 51% and 42%, respectively, in the previous poll.

The survey by IPEC interviewed 3,008 people on Oct. 15-17 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote early this month.

