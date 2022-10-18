Lula's lead over Bolsonaro falls marginally ahead of Brazil's runoff election -poll
Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva saw his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slightly drop ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a survey by pollster IPEC published on Monday.
Lula's voter support reached 50% against 43% for Bolsonaro, compared with 51% and 42%, respectively, in the previous poll.
The survey by IPEC interviewed 3,008 people on Oct. 15-17 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote early this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Bolsonaro
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
- Jair Bolsonaro
ALSO READ
Mexican president congratulates Lula after Brazilian election
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Trailblazing Brazilian trans lawmakers face more conservative Congress
Trailblazing Brazilian trans lawmakers face more conservative Congress
Alleged Brazilian people smuggler charged in Massachusetts
Afghan refugees camp out in Brazilian airport in search of new life