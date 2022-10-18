Left Menu

Simranjit Singh Mann denied entry into J-K, citing disturbance in 'public tranquillity'

Jammu and Kashmir police prohibited the Member of Parliament from Sangrur, Punjab Simranjit Singh Mann from entering Kathua. Following a notice issued by District Magistrate, Kathua on Monday.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-10-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 07:16 IST
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir police prohibited the Member of Parliament from Sangrur, Punjab Simranjit Singh Mann from entering Kathua. Following a notice issued by District Magistrate, Kathua on Monday. Sangrur MP and President of Pro-Khalistan political outfit Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann and his colleagues were entering the union territory from the Lakhanpur border, where an entry was denied to the MP and his colleagues, following a notice issued by Kathua DM citing 'disturbance in public tranquillity'.

Heavy police personnel was deployed at the Lakhanpur border on Monday evening to stop the Sangrur MP from entering Jammu and Kashmir. However, Simranjit Singh Mann questioned the denial of his entry to Jammu and Kashmir. "Why are they stopping an MP?" questioned Mann.

"If Jammu and Kashmir are a part of India then why are you stopping me in India? What is the reason behind stopping an MP in his own country?", Mann asked. "I will ask Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha why you fear Simranjit Singh entering into Jammu and Kashmir", Mann further said.

The notice issued by DM Kathua stated that Sangrur MP, Simranjeet Singh Mann is scheduled to enter into Jammu and Kashmir from Lakhanpur and his Visit is likely to cause disturbance in public tranquillity. "Therefore, I Rahul Pandey, IAS, District Magistrate, Kathua in the exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 144 Cr. P.C, do hereby prohibit Simrenjeet Singh Maan, MP, Sangrur from entering the jurisdiction of District Kathua", the official statement read. (ANI)

