Many times UP cops arrest innocent, claims top U'khand officer; UP police terms comment 'irresponsible'

Uttarakhand Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of arresting ''innocent'' people, a remark which the neighbouring state's police department termed ''irresponsible''.

Raturi's remark came days after an unsuccessful raid by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the hill state to nab an alleged sand mining mafia. A local BJP leader's wife was killed in the chaos.

At a press conference on Monday, Raturi said crimes should be investigated properly and the guilty should be punished, not the innocent.

''Many times, the Uttar Pradesh Police catch innocent people and claim they are guilty. It should not be like that. Catching one innocent person may lead to the rise of 99 more wrongdoers,'' she said.

Taking strong exception to the statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police termed it ''irresponsible'' and suggested that a civil servant should refrain from making such comments.

In Lucknow, Additional Director General, (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, ''The Uttar Pradesh Police has seen and heard the statement of the additional chief secretary, home, Uttarakhand. The ACS has issued an irresponsible statement without knowing the facts. Any civil servant should avoid such statements, especially when it is related to the matter of the country's biggest and sensitive state.'' ''This statement is regrettable and not based on facts. Do Mukthar Ansari and Vijay Mishra convicted by the courts appear innocent to the ACS? ''Does Zafar, a mining mafia...appear innocent for her? The statement is unfortunate as the Uttar Pradesh Police has taken strict action against criminals in the state and also against Popular Front of India,'' he said.

Later, Raturi clarified that she wanted to say ''crimes should be investigated properly and only the guilty should be punished, not the innocent. Police of all states are performing well. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Police often work together to solve crimes.'' The Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Police are locked in a standoff over an unsuccessful raid a few days ago.

The police had attempted to arrest sand mining mafia Zafar and his associates from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar on October 12 night, but a clash broke out between the police team and villagers.

In the clash, the wife of a local BJP leader was killed and five others, including four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, were injured. The villagers had also held several policemen captive and were freed following the intervention of senior officials.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police had claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police team did not inform them about the action in advance.

Zafar was arrested on Sunday from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)