Left Menu

47 candidates in fray for Munugode Assembly bypoll in Telangana

A total of 47 candidates are in the fray for Munugode Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3, after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on October 17.However, the fight is expected to be among the three main political parties- ruling TRS, Congress and BJP.The BJP has fielded Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for the seat.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 09:19 IST
47 candidates in fray for Munugode Assembly bypoll in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 47 candidates are in the fray for Munugode Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3, after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on October 17.

However, the fight is expected to be among the three main political parties- ruling TRS, Congress and BJP.

The BJP has fielded Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for the seat. Reddy quit the Congress in August and joined the saffron party. He was the sitting MLA from the constituency and his resignation necessitated the bypoll.

The TRS, which recently changed its name to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), has fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its nominee.

The Congress has nominated Palvai Sravanthi as its candidate for the bypoll.

The Munugode byelection has assumed significance as its outcome would give an edge to the winner ahead of next year’s legislative assembly elections.

Vigorous campaign is already underway by three main parties trying to lure voters.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022