Maha MLA Sanjay Shirsat suffers from chest discomfort, shifted to Mumbai from Aurangabad in air ambulance

Legislator Sanjay Shirsat, who is member of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, suffered from chest discomfort and high blood pressure in Aurangabad, a doctor who attended him said on Tuesday.

The MLA was shifted to Mumbai by an air ambulance on Tuesday morning after being given medicines to stabilise his health parameters, he said.

Shirsat, who represents the Aurangabad West constituency, faced chest discomfort and had breathing problem on Monday evening after which he was admitted to a private hospital here. His blood pressure was also high and he was given medicines, Dr Unmesh Takalkar from the hospital told a TV channel.

After Shirsat was stable and felt better, he was shifted to Mumbai in the morning, the doctor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)