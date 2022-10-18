Left Menu

Corruption free administration necessary for sustainable development of nation: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:03 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A corruption free administrative system is very much necessary for sustainable development of a country and it is with this view the Left government is functioning in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

Vijayan, who was speaking here at the inauguration of the 'Corruption free Kerala' campaign launched by the State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, said that due to the efforts of the state government, the menace of graft has been curbed to a great extent in the southern state.

''That is why Kerala has the honour of being the state with the least corruption in India,'' he noted.

Vijayan also said that while there were still some isolated instances of corruption here and there, ''we can say with confidence that what was once a widespread menace in the state, has been curbed to a great extent''.

''In the future we would be able to eradicate it completely and for that we are taking very stringent measures,'' he added.

He said there was major corruption in recruitments or appointments and transfers and that too has been checked to a great extent, which was an admirable achievement.

Vijayan said that corruption can be completely removed only through strict enforcement of the law, determined action and creating awareness against it amongst the public on a large scale.

The CM also said that as the children today would be the youth and adults of tomorrow, they should also fight to eradicate corruption completely.

