Raj Assembly secretariat seeks factual report from minister for 'incorrect' reply to question raised in House

Rajasthan PWD Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav has been issued a notice by the assembly secretariat seeking a factual report on a reply given by him to a question related to alleged irregularities in road construction raised by a Congress MLA in the Assembly.

MLA Joginder Awana had raised objection to the reply given by Jatav during the assembly session on September 23, alleging that the answer was incorrect and the minister had misled the House.

He gave a letter to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi in the matter, following which the assembly secretariat directed the secretary of the PWD department to submit a factual report.

''There was no reply from the secretary.Therefore, a note was issued to the minister in which he has been asked to provide a factual report,'' assembly secretariat sources said.

Awana, one of the six BSP-turned Congress MLAs, said the question was related to irregularities in road construction in his constituency Nadbai.

Through the question, he had sought the report of core cutting of a road for quality check. The minister, in the reply, had said the core cutting of the road was done at the level of the MLA and the department has no record of it.

Awana claimed that it was an incorrect reply and asserted that the core cutting was done by the PWD department.

