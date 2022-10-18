Sweden's new PM Kristersson appoints cabinet
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:57 IST
Sweden's new right-wing prime minister, Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson, appointed party colleagues Elisabeth Svantesson as finance minister and Tobias Billstrom as foreign minister in his minority coalition on Tuesday.
Sweden's parliament confirmed Kristersson on Monday after more than month of talks to forge a coalition agreement and agree a policy platform with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who will support the government in parliament.
