PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Uttarakhand chopper crash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand.

The helicopter was ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple when it crashed close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti amid poor visibility, killing all seven people on board.

The chopper burst into flames, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

''Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,'' the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

