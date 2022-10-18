Left Menu

Congress condoles loss of lives in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

The Congress on Tuesday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, with Rahul Gandhi describing the incident as heartbreaking.The helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard.In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said, Received the sad news of a helicopter crash some distance from Kedarnath.

The Congress on Tuesday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, with Rahul Gandhi describing the incident as ''heartbreaking''.

The helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''Received the sad news of a helicopter crash some distance from Kedarnath. The news of the loss of lives of some pilgrims and the pilot in this painful incident is heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families''.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle said, ''The news of the death of seven people in the helicopter crash in Kedarnath is very sad. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to their families to bear the loss.'' Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate crash of the helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath.'' ''My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families at this difficult hour. May the departed souls rest in peace,'' he said in a tweet.PTI SKC SKC DV DV

