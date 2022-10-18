Crime branch books MLA for murder bid

Opposition Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who is facing rape charge and is untraceable, has been booked for attempt to murder by the Crime Branch, police said on Tuesday.

A senior crime branch officer confirmed that section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) has also been invoked against the MLA on the basis of the victim's statement that the Congress leader tried to kill her.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is still waiting for a response from the MLA to its queries.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan told reporters here that the KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has again sought an explanation from Kunnappilly and if he does not respond, then appropriate steps would be taken.

Besides rape and now attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the same woman, who had earlier alleged that he had abducted and manhandled her.

On October 11, Kerala police registered a case against the Perumbavoor MLA on a complaint from the woman that he abducted her and assaulted her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend over an incident that happened on September 14. The woman, later, claimed that Kunnappilly had offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

