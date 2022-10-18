Cong slams Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia to Bhagat Singh

The Congress hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday for comparing those accused of corruption in connection with the liquor policy for the national capital to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, saying it was unfortunate and a ''cheap political act''.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said this after Kejriwal compared his deputy Manish Sisodia to Bhagat Singh, after the CBI questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Dikshit also said Sisodia should give evidence in support of the allegation raised by him that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to poach AAP MLAs under ''Operation Lotus'' and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring out the video-recordings once the investigation is concluded.

''It is very shameful that AAP ministers are being accused of corruption relating to the liquor policy. Those accused of corruption are being compared to Bhagat Singh, who inspires every Indian. It is very unfortunate and sad. Rarely has there been a cheap political act than this. We strongly condemn this,'' Dikshit told reporters.

He accused Kejriwal and his party of adopting all kinds of low tactics in politics and said they have now fallen to a new low by taking the name of Bhagat Singh along with those accused of corruption.

The statement should be withdrawn, Dikshit said.

The former MP said Kejriwal used to say privatisation of anything amounts to corruption and yet, he handed over the entire liquor business in Delhi from the government to the private sector.

''Those who are involved in corruption create a lot of noise and drama and one should understand that the more noise one creates, the more is that person involved in corruption,'' Dikshit said.

He alleged that Delhi's liquor policy was changed at a time when elections in Punjab and Uttarakhand were round the corner.

''If this policy was in public interest, why was it withdrawn? We expect the investigating agencies to act honestly,'' the Congress leader said.

Referring to Sisodia's ''Operation Lotus'' allegation, he said the deputy chief minister should give proof in support of the charge.

''We ask the CBI to bring out the video-recordings of the interrogation once the investigation is over,'' Dikshit said.

