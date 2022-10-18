Pakistan Army reposes full confidence in its 'robust' nuclear arsenal

The top brass of the Pakistan Army has reposed full confidence in the country's 'robust' nuclear command, noting that requisite measures were implemented to safeguard the country's strategic assets, the military's media wing said on Tuesday. Last week, US President Joe Biden raised doubts over Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, calling it "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without cohesion". The US president's remarks were made in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally. "(The) forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan's robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to (the) country's strategic assets," the army's media wing said in a statement after the 252nd Corps Commanders' Conference. The conference was held at the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, which was presided over by General Qamar Javed Bajwa. "As a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices,'' it added.

The participants of the Corps Commanders' Conference also reviewed the prevailing internal and external security situation and the operational preparedness of the army. The meeting also apprised the army's assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit areas of the country, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected Biden's remarks on the safety of the country's nuclear weapons as "factually incorrect and misleading" as Islamabad summoned America's Ambassador here to lodge an official demarche. "Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), quoted him as saying.

