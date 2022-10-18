Left Menu

Britain's Truss wants to level with public, says spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:02 IST
Britain's Truss wants to level with public, says spokesperson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Liz Truss told her cabinet team of top ministers on Tuesday she wanted to level with the public that times would be tough, but she could put Britain on a stronger path.

"The prime minister said she wanted to be honest with the public that times would be tough but by addressing long-standing issues now, we can put the country on a stronger path for the future," her spokesperson quoted her as telling ministers a day after her new finance minister ripped up most of her economic growth plan.

"(The finance minister Jeremy Hunt) made clear that public spending would continue to rise overall but departments continued to be asked to look at finding ways to find taxpayers money."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022