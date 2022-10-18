Britain's Truss wants to level with public, says spokesperson

Prime Minister Liz Truss told her cabinet team of top ministers on Tuesday she wanted to level with the public that times would be tough, but she could put Britain on a stronger path.

"The prime minister said she wanted to be honest with the public that times would be tough but by addressing long-standing issues now, we can put the country on a stronger path for the future," her spokesperson quoted her as telling ministers a day after her new finance minister ripped up most of her economic growth plan.

"(The finance minister Jeremy Hunt) made clear that public spending would continue to rise overall but departments continued to be asked to look at finding ways to find taxpayers money."

