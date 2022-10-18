Left Menu

Owaisi, K T Rama Rao attack BJP over Centre's approval for release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

But BJP state and central govt left no stone unturned for the early release of these rapists, murderers child killers, Owaisi tweeted.He was responding to media reports that the Centre okayed the release of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case within two weeks.Meanwhile, Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged that releasing rapists just for political gains is a new low even by BJP standards. Shocking

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 19:05 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday attacked the BJP and the Central government following reports that the Gujarat government obtained the Centre's approval in granting remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

''The release was against the central government's own policy. But BJP state and central govt left no stone unturned for the early release of these rapists, murderers & child killers,'' Owaisi tweeted.

He was responding to media reports that the Centre okayed the release of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged that releasing ''rapists just for political gains is a new low even by BJP standards.'' ''Shocking!! All along it was reported that Gujarat Govt released the ''Sanskari Rapists'' ''Turns out it is Union Govt who actually approved this! Shameful & repulsive ''Letting out Rapists & Child-Killers just for political gains is a new low even by the very low BJP standards,'' Rama Rao tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

