Mexico president says to speak with Biden later Tuesday
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-10-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 19:47 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, he said on Tuesday during a regular news conference.
Lopez Obrador said he was not sure what the call would be about but it might concern the meeting between both leaders and Canada's prime minister scheduled for December.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Canada
- U.S.
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Joe Biden
- Lopez Obrador
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-U.S. East Coast faces 'competing catastrophies' as fire risk grows
Mexican president congratulates Lula after Brazilian election
Health News Roundup: Vietnam reports first case of monkeypox- state media; Bubs Australia seeks permanent market access from U.S. FDA and more
Philippines and U.S. kick off naval exercises amid China tension
Mexican food producers, retailers sign onto anti-inflation plan